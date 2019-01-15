'Mixed' reaction from Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief to new Indigenous services minister

A federal cabinet shuffle Monday, which saw Jane Philpott take over as the president of the Treasury Board and Seamus O'Regan become the new minister of Indigenous services, is leaving Alvin Fiddler, the grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) in northwestern Ontario, with somewhat "mixed" emotions.

"We had a great working relationship with Minister Philpott," which began when she was at the helm of Health Canada, Fiddler told CBC News.

"It's through those relationships that we're able to make progress and I hope that we can establish a similiar type of relationship with the new minister," whose appointment Fiddler welcomed in a written release Monday.

'Getting out there, meeting people'

Philpott made a point of "getting out there, meeting people and travelling to communities, getting to know first hand the issues," FIddler said, noting that she would also attend community meetings, and visit with families, "even going into individual's homes and talking to people directly."

It's a leadership and learning style Fiddler hopes Philpott has passed on to O'Regan, along with a list of priorities.

"Child welfare is obviously a huge one, not just for NAN but for families right across the country," he said, adding that he hopes there will be follow through on a new draft framework on the issue.

On the community level, Fiddler would like to see O'Regan continue to support ministry infrastructure projects which improve access to clean, safe drinking water and provide more reliable energy sources.

NAN is also in the early stages of creating a housing strategy "so I hope that we can continue that work with this new minister and his officials to ensure that the quality of life for our communities is a priority."

Fiddler said he plans to immediately reach out to the new minister and hopefully arrange a meeting in the near future.