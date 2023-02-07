Days after his suspension, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox calls for new election

Just days after he was suspended, Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Derek Fox is calling for a new election to be held in the next 60 to 90 days for the organization, which represents 49 First Nations across northern Ontario.

Fox said in a statement on Facebook that he has asked the chiefs of the 49 First Nations to call for an election of the entire executive team "so that a trusted leadership group that can work together is put in place for the benefit of the people we serve.

"This is the best, most efficient way to put the governance of NAN on solid ground to accomplish the work our people need done properly," he said in the statement.

NAN is a political organization that represents First Nations across Treaties 9 and 5. It's made up of a grand chief and three deputy grand chiefs who are voted in by all the chiefs every three years.

Fox, as well as Deputy Grand Chiefs Anna Betty Achneepineskum, Bobby Narcisse and Victor Linklater, were elected in August 2021. The next election is not due to take place until 2024.

Fox was suspended pending an internal investigation into alleged violations of NAN's executive council code of conduct, according to a statement Monday morning by Achneepineskum and Linklater.

But in his statement, Fox pushed back.

"I have been wrongfully and possibly defamed by statements that are untrue."

CBC News has reached out to both Fox and a spokesperson with NAN for interviews, and will update this story if they respond.