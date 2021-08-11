Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Derek Fox elected as new grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a political organization representing 49 First Nations across northern Ontario, has elected Derek Fox as its new grand chief for a three-year term.

He's spent last 6 years as 1 of 3 deputy grand chiefs for political group representing 49 First Nations

Logan Turner · CBC News ·
Derek Fox of Bearskin Lake First Nation has been elected as grand chief for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation for the next three years. He's served as one of NAN's three deputy grand chiefs since 2015. (Nishnawbe Aski Nation)

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), a political organization representing 49 First Nations across northern Ontario, has elected Derek Fox as its new grand chief for a three-year term.

The election happened Wednesday afternoon during the 39th Annual Keewaywin Conference, taking place virtually this week.

Two candidates were running for grand chief. The other was Bruce Shisheesh, a former chief of Attawapiskat First Nation.

Fox, of Bearskin Lake First Nation in Treaty 9 territory, has served as one of NAN's three deputy grand chiefs since 2015, and most recently has had responsibility for the education, justice, and language and youth portfolios.

Fox is trained as a lawyer and played semi-professional hockey in his younger years, according to a biography on NAN's website.

The NAN chief or proxy is allowed to cast one vote for grand chief. 

Fox received 30 votes, with 11 for Shisheesh.

The election for the three deputy grand chief positions was ongoing Wednesday.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now