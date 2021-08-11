The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), a political organization representing 49 First Nations across northern Ontario, has elected Derek Fox as its new grand chief for a three-year term.

The election happened Wednesday afternoon during the 39th Annual Keewaywin Conference, taking place virtually this week.

Two candidates were running for grand chief. The other was Bruce Shisheesh, a former chief of Attawapiskat First Nation.

Fox, of Bearskin Lake First Nation in Treaty 9 territory, has served as one of NAN's three deputy grand chiefs since 2015, and most recently has had responsibility for the education, justice, and language and youth portfolios.

Fox is trained as a lawyer and played semi-professional hockey in his younger years, according to a biography on NAN's website.

The NAN chief or proxy is allowed to cast one vote for grand chief.

Fox received 30 votes, with 11 for Shisheesh.

The election for the three deputy grand chief positions was ongoing Wednesday.

