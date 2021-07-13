Nishnawbe Aski Nation wants Ontario to declare emergency as forest fires threaten Indigenous communities

A political organization representing 49 northern Ontario First Nations is calling on the province to declare a state of emergency to enable a full response to support communities threatened by forest fires.

"If fire conditions and behaviour continue on current course, the potential for full-scale evacuations of several communities is a reality," Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said in a news release issued Monday night.

"This is quickly becoming a NAN-wide emergency and requires an immediate, co-ordinated response."

Evacuations of the communities of Deer Lake and Poplar Hill in northwestern Ontario have been taking place in recent days, with members being hosted in other communities, including Thunder Bay.

On Monday, a spokesperson from the Ministry of the Solicitor General said the province will continue to work with the affected communities as well as municipalities hosting evacuees and the federal government to ensure all necessary resources are deployed.

The province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency said Poplar Hill is being evacuated due to Red Lake 65, which is burning about 16 kilometres southwest of the community. The fire is more than 4,000 hectares in size, and not under control.

Meanwhile, Red Lake 51 is burning about 27 kilometres west of Deer Lake, and is being observed. The fire covers more than 36,000 hectares.

Fire crews have been setting up sprinklers in the vicinity of both fires, AFFES fire information officer Jonathan Scott said Monday.

NAN said Pikangikum is also being evacuated, but further details weren't immediately available.

NAN said a provincial emergency declaration would allow full support for community evacuations, including the use of aircraft, watercraft and temporary accommodations in other communities.

There were more than 70 fires burning in northwestern Ontario as of Tuesday morning, Scott said.

Other fires of note include Kenora 51, which is not under control and covers more than 58,000 hectares. It is burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park.

Red Lake 68 and Red Lake 77 are both nearly 7,000 hectares and burning near Red Lake. The municipality posted a message on its Facebook page on Monday advising residents to be prepared for a possible evacuation.

Scott said rain is in the forecast for northwestern Ontario on Tuesday, which will help with fire suppression efforts.

Environment Canada said earlier this week that a cold front will be moving through the region on Monday night and Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures.

However, any reprieve is expected to be brief, as temperatures are expected to return to heat-warning range by the end of the week, which will likely mark the beginning of a dry, hot spell in northwestern Ontario.