Six NAN communities receive economic development funding from province

Six Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities are receiving provincial dollars to advance various economic development projects.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford announced a total of $540,000 through the Indigenous Economic Development Fund at the Nishnawbe Aski Nation Fall Chiefs' Assembly in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

"I think this is significant for the six communities," Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand chief Alvin Fiddler said. "It will allow them to start that planning and hopefully move on to bigger and more regional projects."