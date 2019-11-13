Six NAN communities receive economic development funding from province
Six Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities are receiving provincial dollars to advance various economic development projects.
Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford announced a total of $540,000 through the Indigenous Economic Development Fund at the Nishnawbe Aski Nation Fall Chiefs' Assembly in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.
"I think this is significant for the six communities," Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand chief Alvin Fiddler said. "It will allow them to start that planning and hopefully move on to bigger and more regional projects."
- Fort Albany First Nation: $100,000 to provide opportunities for members to develop their entreprenurial skills and knowledge and start new businesses.
- Moose Cree First Nation: $100,000 to create a detailed project plan to open a co-operative.
- Webequie First Nation: $100,000 to assess the feasibility of a co-op store model.
- MoCreebec Eeyoud: $100,000 to optimize future community opportunities as a result of an expanded fibre optic network.
- Neskantaga First Nation: $90,000 to update the community's economic development plan and to set up an economic development corporation.
- Chapleau Cree First Nation: $50,000 to conduct a feasibility study for a multi-purpose complex.