Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox suspended pending internal investigation

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Derek Fox has been suspended pending an internal investigation, according to a news release issued by NAN on Monday morning.

"An internal investigation has been directed due to alleged violations by Grand Chief Derek Fox of the NAN Executive Council Code of Conduct," the release said.

The allegations have not been tested or proven.

Fox will be suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, or on the direction of the 49 First Nation chiefs who make up the NAN assembly.

NAN is a political organization that represents 49 First Nations across Treaty 9 and Treaty 5 in northern Ontario.

Fox was elected grand chief in 2021. He previously served six years as one of three deputy grand chiefs with NAN.