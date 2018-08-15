Alvin Fiddler re-elected as Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation

Chiefs across northwestern Ontario elected Alvin Fiddler once again as the leader of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation on Wednesday afternoon during the 2018 election for the NAN Executive Council.

The election, which was held in the traditional territory of Chapleau Cree First nation, took place on Wednesday during the 37th Keewayin Conference with chiefs from NAN's 49 First Nation communities invited to vote for one Grand Chief and three Deputy Grand Chiefs.

Chief Electoral Officer, Jocelyn Formsma announced Alvin Fiddler as Grand Chief on Wednesday afternoon, while votes for the three Deputy Grand Chiefs continue.

Alvin won against Rosmary McKay with a total of 28 votes.

More to come.