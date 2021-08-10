After two consecutive terms over six years as grand chief for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), which represents the 49 First Nations of Treaty 9, Alvin Fiddler of Muskrat Dam First Nation gave his final address, virtually, before the NAN chiefs-in-assembly.

Fiddler spoke about the difficulties of the past year and a half — dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, hearing news of unmarked graves including near the site of the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., and the wildfire-related evacuations of residents from several First Nations in northwestern Ontario over the past month.

The grand chief also celebrated the hard work and successes of the past year, from the Operation Remote Immunity vaccine rollout, to the launch of the 24/7 mental health and addictions support line NAN Hope, to the ongoing work to transform health care services throughout Treaty 9 territory and build capacity in First Nations to manage their own emergencies.

"And while we do this work, we can never forget … that whenever you have these discussions with Ontario officials or federal government officials, you always need to be mindful of who you are, where you come from, the importance of community, the importance of our history, and the importance of our treaties," Fiddler said.

"We are not stakeholders. We are not part of some interest group. We are treaty partners with Ontario and Canada, and that's the basis of everything we've done."

But before leaving the podium, the outgoing grand chief also revealed some major announcements on the first day of the NAN's 39th Annual Keewaywin Conference.

Funding for Choose Life initiative

The first is that the Choose Life initiative, which supports youth mental health in NAN First Nations, will be getting additional funding.

The program was first launched in 2017 and fast tracks funding for suicide prevention and youth mental health programs, but there was concern from First Nations leaders across the region that funding would lapse in March 2022.

Fiddler said additional details will be forthcoming. CBC News has also reached out to Indigenous Services Canada for comment.

"All of us recognize how important this is, especially for our children, that Choose Life will not end," he said in his speech. "In fact, we want to be able to build Choose Life community hubs in our community so that our children can have a safe space for them 24/7."

Satellite-based internet coming

Fiddler also noted the challenges related to broadband and internet connectivity in many remote First Nations, highlighted by the difficulties of remote education.

But he said that will soon change, as a coming investment by the provincial and federal governments will support 42 First Nations in NAN territory to connect to SpaceX Starlink's broadband network.

A Facebook post from Fiddler added that the investment will include money for the NAN Student Internet Connectivity Project that will help students attend school remotely and provide improved access to only mental health supports.

The primary task of the 49 chiefs at the three-day assembly is to elect a new executive team for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

Two candidates are vying to replace Fiddler as grand chief, while eight people have put their names forward to be elected to one of the three deputy grand chief positions. There is only one female candidate in the running.

Voting for the positions will take place Wednesday afternoon.