Naloxone use in Thunder Bay rising due to toxic drug supply in city: EMS

The number of naloxone doses administered in Thunder Bay this month is much higher than normal due to a toxic drug supply in the city, the chief of Superior North EMS said.

Wayne Gates said Thursday that 83 doses of naloxone — a medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses — had been administered to that point in July; 23 of those doses were given by paramedics and the remainder by bystanders.

The number marks a jump over the month of June, when 45 doses of naloxone were administered.

Gates said generally, 40 to 50 doses of naloxone are administered over the course of a month in Thunder Bay.

He said drug overdoses have been rising in the city for about the last year.

"Now, in Thunder Bay and district, we're probably averaging about two overdose calls a day, which is substantial," he said, adding there are likely more overdoses occurring. "I know often there are cases out there where people don't call 911 because they've been given naloxone, and they haven't called us."

Complicating things is a very toxic drug supply in the city; city's drug strategy and Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) issued a warning last week after a rise in overdoses.

Gates said recently, more naloxone than normal is required to reverse an overdose, due to the potency of the drugs.

"We've had a few cases where we've had naloxone given to some individuals and then they seem to be OK," Gates said. "But then within 10 to 15 minutes, they have a bit of a relapse and we have to give them another dose."

"So it definitely indicates a much more powerful substance is out there on the street," he said. "And we always encourage people for any overdoses that you really should go to the hospital, even if you've been given the naloxone as a follow up, because there can be a relapse."

Gates said paramedics give naloxone doses via direct injection, which is faster-acting than the nasal sprays available in the naloxone kits that are provided to the public.

Kandace Belanger, manager of the TBDHU's street outreach and harm reduction programs, said ideally, one or two doses of naloxone nasal spray would reverse an overdose, depending on the amount of drug ingested.

Recently, she's heard of instances where up to six doses are required.

"Naloxone can kind of temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose," she said. "But if there's still a lot of opiate onboard in the individual, they can go back into an overdose."

"So it does require follow up, which is why we always recommend calling 911, and follow up at the hospital in terms of overdoses, because that can happen."

Belanger also suggested people who carry naloxone kits carry more than one, as each kit contains two doses of naloxone nasal spray.