Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man from Atikokan is dead after falling out of the back of a pickup truck last week in Nakina.

OPP said they received a report of a sudden death on Cordingley Lake Road at Downey's Line at approximately 11:40 p.m. on June 27.

According to a written release on Wednesday, an investigation determined that 24-year-old Adam Wiens was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

As a result, a 36-year-old woman from Nakina has been charged with operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop at accident resulting in death.

OPP said there were three other passengers spread between the cab of the truck and the back of the truck who were not injured.

The 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in court on August 15.