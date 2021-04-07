1 person unaccounted for after home fire in Nakina, Ont.

One person is missing after a fire Monday at a home in the municipality of Greenstone in northwestern Ontario.

Provincial police said emergency services were called early that morning to the fire on Highland Crescent in the town of Nakina.

One of the occupants remains unaccounted for, police said Tuesday.

No information was provided about whether other people were in the home.

Police said the investigation has been turned over to the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, as well as the Greenstone Fire Department and regional coroner's office. The OPP's forensic identification services unit is also involved.