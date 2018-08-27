Thunder Bay Police say an officer in Thunder Bay, Ont., was struck after an altercation with a half-dressed man on Sunday evening in the area of Cumberland Street and Pearl Street.

Police said they were called to the area at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday to check on the welfare of a half-dressed, 48-year-old man who was wandering into traffic.

"When [police] arrived, they found a male who appeared to be intoxicated and covered in what they believed to be cooking oil," said Thunder Bay Police Service social media coordinator, Scott Paradis.

He said as the officers approached, the 48-year-old fled and entered a nearby stranger's house on Pearl Street through an unlocked door then refused to leave.

When police arrived at the Pearl Street residence, the man became aggressive and struck an officer, according to a written statement released on Monday, .

He faces numerous charges including assaulting and resisting a peace officer and forcible entry.