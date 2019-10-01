OSPCA mobile spay and neuter unit travels to northwestern Ontario First Nation

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is scheduled to be in Naicatchewenin First Nation this week as the society says the trip to the northwest marks the first time its mobile animal care unit has visited the region.

The mobile unit, which travels the province doing spay and neuter and other animal care services, like vaccinations and microchipping, was launched in June, the OSPCA said in a written release. It's scheduled to be in Naicatchewenin Oct. 1 and 2.

"We acknowledge our pets are a spiritual being, according to the teachings of our elders of our community," Wayne Smith, the chief of Naicatchewenin was quoted as saying in the OSPCA's release. "We need to care for these pets with the same values as we would our children."

"The community of Naicatchewenin recognizes this need and is grateful that there are other good people out there with the same respect for animals."

Naicatchewenin is located about 50 kilometres north of Fort Frances. People from other nearby communities can also bring their pets to the community for service, the OSPCA said.

The society said that pet care is being offered through the mobile unit, which consists of two surgical tables where 20 to 30 spay and neuter procedures can be performed per day.

"We are honoured to be guests in Naicatchewenin First Nation," Daryl Vaillancourt, the head of the society's humane programs and community outreach, was quoted as saying in the written release.

"We are working together on community-led solutions to create a healthy place for pets and people, and that begins with providing basic animal wellness services that can be difficult to access in many areas of the province."

Members of the OSPCA will also be on-hand to provide on-site education about pet safety "to help build positive relationships with pets and reduce the chance of injuries," the society's release said.