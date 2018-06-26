Photographer Nadya Kwandibens wins Ontario Arts Council Award

An Ojibway photographer from northwestern Ontario has been recognized with the 2018 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award.

Nadya Kwandibens accepted the award, which comes with a $10,000 prize, at an event in Toronto on Sunday.

"It's a huge honour," Kwandibens said, adding that she dedicated it to her late mother, who always supported her in her art.

"It was a very meaningful presentation ceremony for me, so I'm just so happy."

Kwandibens, who hails from Animakee Wa Zhing 37 (or Northwest Angle 37) First Nation, south of Kenora, is known for her striking portraits of Indigenous people — portraits that she hopes will counter negative stereotypes, and help others to see Indigenous people as they really are.

"One of the main reasons I do what I do is to, I guess, switch the narrative, and show people how beautiful and vibrant our communities are."

"This is who we are, we're vibrant, thriving nations."

For her series 'Concrete Indians,' Kwandibens invited subjects themselves to propose ideas for location and dress. (Nadya Kwandibens)

Her artwork also reflects the diversity of Canada's Indigenous people, she added.

In a release, Ontario Arts Council jury members praised Kwandibens as "an intrepid, ground-breaking and influential artist."

Each year, the recipient of the Indigenous Arts Award also gets the chance to nominate another rising Indigenous artist to receive a $2,500 prize.

Kwandibens's choice is Melissa General, the release stated. She's a photographer and multidisciplinary artist from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.