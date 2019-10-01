Thunder Bay march hopes to raise $5k for multiple myeloma research

Organizers of an event taking place in Thunder Bay next month are hoping to raise $5,000 for research into a cure for myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects nine Canadians each day.

Thunder Bay's fifth-annual Multiple Myeloma March is scheduled for Sept. 12. It's one of 32 such events happening across Canada that day.

And this year's march will be a virtual event due to COVID-19, Marcie Baron, manager of communications and marketing at Myeloma Canada, said.

"Instead of one big group getting together all at the same time, all at the same place to march together, what we're doing is we are trying to encourage individual marches," Baron said. "People can march in their neighborhood, in their communities, wherever is convenient for them."

A small group will march at Prince Arthur's Landing, Baron said, but participation in that part of the event is optional.

"Don't feel that you need to go there to do it," she said. "Do a march, a walk or run, dance, or anything that gets you moving, gets you out, gets you into the community to raise awareness for myeloma."

Funds raised will go toward research into myeloma, in hopes of developing an eventual cure. Some funding is also used to help improve the lives and quality of life of people who are diagnosed with myeloma, as well, Baron said.

"Myeloma is a very, very difficult cancer actually to diagnose," she said. "It typically presents itself in people who are 60, 65 and older, and some of the main symptoms are fatigue, anemia, bone pain."

"A lot of that can be attributed to aging," Baron said. "Very often, people will go to their GP, and they'll say 'I'm not feeling well. It's a really bad pain in my back, and I'm really tired.' And too often, they're being sent home and told, .well, yes, you're not 20 anymore.'"

Baron said it's important that people advocate for themselves if those symptoms are present.

"The bottom line is, only we know our bodies, and we know what feels right and we know what is an acceptable level of pain or fatigue, and what is not," she said. "You need to push further, and you need to say 'look, this is not right, and I'm not feeling the way I should.'"

More information about Multiple Myeloma March can be found on the event's website.