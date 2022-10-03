Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay·Feature

My Neighbourhood My Vote Thunder Bay

CBC Thunder Bay's landing page for the Ontario municipal elections My Neighbourhood My Vote campaign.

Thunder Bay's municipal elections will be held Monday, October 24, 2022. CBC wants to hear from you.

CBC ·
My Neighbourhood My Vote
(CBC)

Municipal elections have a significant impact on our daily lives because they shape the direction of our communities. This includes the day-to-day local services we depend on like transit, schools, parks, public libraries, water, and fire and police services.

Your voice matters: it's your neighbourhood and your vote.

CBC wants to hear from you

Are you worried about community safety? The cost of housing or rent affordability? Do you want to see more bike lanes on city streets, less traffic or improved public transit options? What about the city's approach to homelessness, local business development, and the COVID-19 pandemic?

Share your voice and let us know what's on your mind. Send us your submissions for your chance to be featured on CBC Thunder Bay.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within the user generated content of the "My Neighbourhood My Vote" series are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of CBC. Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Latest election stories

               
Superior Morning9:32Krista Power: Municipal Election Primer
Knock knock...who's there? Probably a municipal election candidate! The election campaign is in full swing in our neighbourhoods. Thunder Bay's returning officer sets the scene for voting day.
Superior Morning11:45Paul Pugh: What can a municipal government do for you as the election draws near
The countdown is on to municipal election day. But how much do you really know about your municipal government, and the powers it holds? Paul Pugh is a former Thunder Bay city councillor.
               
Superior Morning10:01Matt Vis: Female Mayoral Candidates
With municipal elections taking place next month, many of the most prominent mayoral races in the region don't have any women on the ballot. The CBC's Matt Vis brings us the perspective of two women who have held that role.
Up North8:27Thunder Bay Public Library hosts municipal candidates debate
Elections are a time where candidates share different visions for their city, town or school board - but in Thunder Bay, candidates will have at least one thing in common: they're all spending some time facing voters at the Thunder Bay Public Library. Up North host Jonathan Pinto reached library CEO Richard Togman to learn more.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now