My Neighbourhood My Vote Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay's municipal elections will be held Monday, October 24, 2022. CBC wants to hear from you.
Municipal elections have a significant impact on our daily lives because they shape the direction of our communities. This includes the day-to-day local services we depend on like transit, schools, parks, public libraries, water, and fire and police services.
Your voice matters: it's your neighbourhood and your vote.
Are you worried about community safety? The cost of housing or rent affordability? Do you want to see more bike lanes on city streets, less traffic or improved public transit options? What about the city's approach to homelessness, local business development, and the COVID-19 pandemic?
Share your voice and let us know what's on your mind. Send us your submissions for your chance to be featured on CBC Thunder Bay.
