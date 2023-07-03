Two pedestrians were sent to hospital with what police believe are life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Thunder Bay, Ont.'s south side Monday.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. ET at Simpson Street and Northern Avenue.

Police said officers, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

A news release said the incident involved "multiple pedestrians," but CBC Thunder Bay confirmed late afternoon Monday that there were only two pedestrians.

Police were seeking the vehicle's driver, who fled the scene, but gave no further details.

A Thunder Bay police officer takes a photo of a damaged vehicle during an investigation into the collision Monday. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Officers remained at the scene, which was closed to both traffic and pedestrians, late Monday as part of the investigation.

A large area around around Simpson Street and Northern Avenue was cordoned off with police tape.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.