Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate motor vehicle collision involving pedestrian

Thunder Bay police are investigating a motor vehicle collision on the city's north side that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

First responders attended the scene on John Street, near Ray Boulevard, just after 4:20 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

A male with serious injuries was located, and taken to hospital.

The motorist involved remained at the scene, police said.

No other details have yet been released.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.