Atikokan woman dies after multi-vehicle collision in Thunder Bay

A 69-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle collision in Thunder Bay.

The collision occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Arthur Street West at Mapleward Road, and involved three vehicles, one of which caught fire.

Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the collision, one of whom had life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police said a woman from Atikokan, who was one of the motorists involved in the collision, has died.

Police said the deceased's name is being withheld out of respect for her family.

The investigation into the collision continues.