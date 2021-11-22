OPP have charged a 35-year-old Brampton man over a motor vehicle collision that killed the former mayor of Schreiber earlier this year.

Dave Hamilton, 69, was killed in the crash, which occurred on Highway 17, about 30 kilometres west of Marathon, on Feb. 13.

OPP said responding officers found a tractor trailer unit in the eastbound ditch, and a pickup truck in the westbound lane, against the guardrails.

OPP said Hamilton, who was the sole occupant of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer unit was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and later released.

On Sunday, OPP said they'd charged the driver of the tractor trailer unit with dangerous driving causing death. He's due back in court on Jan. 20, 2022.

No further details about the collision have been provided.

Hamilton was mayor of Schreiber at the time of his death. He had been elected mayor in 2018, following six years as a town councillor.

In a statement posted to Facebook at the time of Hamilton's death, Schreiber council and staff said Hamilton would be "truly missed."

"He will be remembered for the virtues of his leadership, wisdom, kindness and hardworking resolve in ensuring the best for his community," the statement read.