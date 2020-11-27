Traditional harvesting and teachings are the focus of new Facebook page

For Muzzy Odawa, the outdoors have always been a part of his life.

Odawa, who hails from the Lake Helen Reserve, said he grew up hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors with his friends and family.

Odawa is well-known in his community as a top hunter and angler, as well as a fishing guide. He said his father, Allan, was an especially large influence on him and got him hooked on the outdoors.

That influence, he said, proved to be a positive in his life.

"I got that same passion as him growing up," said Odawa. "So that probably saved me from going to the dark side... as I always say."

This past year, Odawa's father passed away. He said losing his dad led him to create the Facebook page Muzzy's Traditional Harvesting and Teachings.

Muzzy Odawa was inspired to create the Facebook page Muzzy's Traditional Harvesting and Teachings after his father Allan passed in September of 2020. (photo: Muzzy Odawa)

"I lost my dad this fall, and it would have been nice to have some videos of any of the stuff we did," he said. "So we could look back and remember, and I could show my kids what my dad and my uncle and my aunt used to do. And that's the main reason why I'm doing this, so my kids can look back and see what we did."

Odawa didn't have a lot of experience with editing and shooting video, he said, but he has been learning as he goes.

One of the first videos he posted on his page was of him and his young son, Liam, heading to a neighbour's house to skin a deer. Then, you see the de-boning of the meat.

Later videos show sausage and jerky making, as well as some traditional recipes, including what he calls "partridge soup."

The traditional 'partridge soup' recipe Muzzy Odawa shares in a video on his Facebook page was his fathers favourite. The recipe uses meat from a ruffed grouse as its basis. (photo" Muzzy Odawa/Facebook)

"That was my dad's favourite." said Odawa. "He always wanted me to get one bird to make the soup. I always like to fry them up, but he always wanted his rice and partridge soup. So I made it, and it's actually not too bad."

Odawa noted with a laugh that he left the tomatoes out of the soup recipe because he never liked them.

Most of Odawa's videos focus on fish and game preparation. But one of the videos reveals the secrets behind the making of traditional bannock.

He had to ask permission to do that one, he said.

"Oh that's my mom's recipe," he said. "Over the years, she has mastered making it the way it is now. So I asked if I could make a video of the recipe, and she thought about that and said, 'Oh yah, make it.''"

The Facebook page has been getting a lot of interest, Odawa said, and he has been receiving feedback from a wide cross-section of people who are watching the videos.

(photo: Muzzy Odawa/Facebook)

"I've had a lot of good, positive comments on them," he said of the videos. "People have said they will try the recipes and let me know how they turned out. And that's great, because the only reason I wanted to do this is to share and help people learn."

Viewers can expect more videos in the future, Odawa said, including one on making another family favourite: rabbit stew. Then he wants to do some winter-themed videos.

"The stew is rabbit, salt pork,potatoes, onions and dumplings," Odawa said. "We call them sliders actually. Then I'm going to get out with the kids and do some ice fishing. "