Musselwhite Mine underground operations to remain halted after fire

Underground operations at Musselwhite Mine, about 500 km north of Thunder Bay, Ont., will remain halted, until the company can ensure gases are cleared from the mine, and any necessary repairs are complete.

The mine suffered from a fire on Friday evening, during the 6 p.m. shift change. Nobody was in the mine when the fire was discovered. It has since been extinguished.

Goldcorp, the company that owns the operation, said it is too early to determine the source of the fire, as well as the impact on underground operations. Surface operations continue at Musselwhite.

The company said there were no reported injuries, and all employees have been accounted for. Goldcorp said 712 employees and contractors work at Musselwhite.