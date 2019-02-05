Death at Musselwhite Mine under investigation
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a death at a northern Ontario mine.
Worker found unresponsive on Saturday, Ontario's Ministry of Labour says
In a statement provided to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said a worker at Goldcorp's Musselwhite mine was found unresponsive on Saturday, Feb. 2.
A Goldcorp representative told CBC News Tuesday the company won't be making a formal statement, but said the death was non-occupational, and involved a female employee.
No further details were provided by the ministry. The investigation is ongoing.
Musselwhite is located north of Pickle Lake.