Cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Musselwhite Mine

At least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a northwestern Ontario mine.

Newmont, which operates the Musselwhite Mine, confirmed the positive tests and said a third worker is a presumed case. The company said it has activated the site's COVID-19 emergency protocol.

The company said the individuals are being monitored and are quarantined on site, which is about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

"In collaboration with the public health authorities, we are undergoing exhaustive contact tracing to understand and communicate with other individuals who may have come in close contact with the confirmed individuals over the last 14 days," the company's statement said.

"Our core focus remains on the health and safety of everyone currently on site."

Newmont said the mine's operations remain open but that mine management is working with public health and will implement any further action determined to be necessary.

The company said masks are required in all workspaces, physical distancing measures are in place, screening is done at all entry points to the site, there is frequent deep cleaning of surfaces and access to the site is limited to critical visits.