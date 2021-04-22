Thunder Bay health unit investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Musselwhite Mine

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a mine north of the city.

One individual at Musselwhite Mine has tested positive for the virus, while several others are "considered preliminary positive based on rapid testing results," the TBDHU said.

Confirmatory testing on the preliminary-positive individuals is taking place, and all identified close contacts are self-isolating.

The TBDHU said it's working with mine management to assess the exposure risk to other workers, and other contacts outside of the mine site.

Musselwhite Mine was locked down in February 2021 after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Musselwhite was also partially closed in March 2020 by its owner, noting the temporary shut down was a precaution in the early days of pandemic.

The mine is located about 500 km north of Thunder Bay, and is primarily serviced by air access.