New Muskrat Dam ambulance will save lives: clinic director

The executive director of a clinic in Muskrat Dam First Nation says a donated ambulance will save lives in the community.

The Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board donated the ambulance to Muskrat Dam First Nation, which will soon be put into service in the community.

"This is something that I've never seen up north, especially in a remote community," said William Kaminawash, executive director of the Reverend Tommy Beardy Family Treatment Centre in Muskrat Dam.

"The opportunity when it was presented to us, you know, we seized on it," he said. "That's like a lifeline."

Staff will be trained as first responders, and the ambulance will respond to medical calls, and transport patients to the community's nursing station or airport, Kaminawash said.

Training will be conducted with the help of Buhler-Moore First Aid Services, which facilitated the donation of the ambulance, which will be on its way to the community soon.

"We had it checked over, make sure everything's fully functional," Kaminawash said. "It's going up to Muskrat Dam on a winter road, and it'll be up there for a full year before we bring it out for maintenance."

"I think it'll save lives, definitely, in the end."

In a media release, Buhler-Moore First Aid Services said with the donation, Muskrat Dam is the first northern Indigenous community to have its own ambulance and first response team.