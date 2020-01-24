Thunder Bay Museum welcomes new executive director

The new executive director of the Thunder Bay Museum says the diversity of the region, and the stories to be told, attracted him to the position.

Scott Bradley was formally announced as the museum's new executive director earlier this month.

"It's a very exciting time to be at the museum," Bradley said. "My family and I were looking to move to Canada — my wife is Canadian, as well as our children, so we had done quite a nationwide search looking for a place to land."

"The Thunder Bay museum looked like a great fit," he said. "It was a step up in responsibility, it was a healthy organization doing a lot of very good work."

Prior to coming to Thunder Bay, Bradley spent 16 years as curator of the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio; he also holds a Master's degree in public history from Wright State University.

In Thunder Bay, he'll be responsible for overseeing the museum's daily operations, fundraising efforts, capital projects, and publications.

"It's a place that's very diverse," Bradley said of northwestern Ontario. "Between all the different industries — the mining, forestry — and then sports, as well as all the stories about fur trapping and Indigenous stories, as well as immigration."

"A lot of dynamics, and a lot of great stories to preserve and to tell."

Long-term planning

Bradley said one of the things the museum will be working on is a long-term exhibit plan, with support from the Canadian Museum Association.

"They have a reconciliation committee, that is working on addressing all of the findings from the [Truth and Reconciliation Commission]," he said. "We will be incorporating all that guidance into that long-term exhibit plan, and then working with our existing partners, and then engaging new partners as well as the Indigenous members of our board, to make sure that we're doing everything correctly, and also in ways that honour those communities and their legacy."

Bradley said a big focus will be making sure the museum remains relevant to the community.

"They need to reflect the population they serve in that area," he said. "That is always challenging, because sometimes the demographics of an area change, which sometimes means the museum has to adapt to those changes."

"There is definitely a lot of competition out there for peoples' time in this modern technological era," Bradley said. "Again, that comes back to that question of relevance. Are we relevant to folks' every day life experience? Are we holding events that are relevant to all different demographics?"

Bradley is replacing Tory Tronrud, who recently retired as museum executive director.