Crown stays charges against four Ottawa men accused in Thunder Bay homicide

First-degree murder charges laid against four Ottawa men over a Thunder Bay homicide have been stayed.

Jonathan Ranger, Noel Perez, Emrah Ahmeti, and Muhamed Alhasi, were all charged last year over the death of Justin Duncan.

Duncan, who was also from Ottawa, was reported missing to Thunder Bay police in 2016.

Police would say the next year that they believed Duncan had been killed, but his remains have not yet been found.

In late June, the Crown stayed the charges against the four men.

A stayed charge essentially means the Crown has halted prosecution. However, the charges have not been withdrawn, and can be brought back before court within a year.

The staying of the charges was confirmed Thursday by court officials in Thunder Bay.

CBC News contacted the Ministry of the Attorney General to inquire why the charges were stayed, but didn't immediately receive a response.