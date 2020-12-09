First-degree murder charges laid in fatal K.I. fire that killed 5

A 42-year-old Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation man faces five counts of first-degree murder for a 2019 fatal house fire in the community.

The fire in the early morning hours of May 2, 2019, resulted in the deaths of 47-year-old Geraldine Chapman, 12-year-old Angel McKay, nine-year-old Carl Cutfeet, seven-year-old Hailey Chapman and six-year-old Shyra Chapman.

Post-mortem examinations determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Provincial police on Wednesday announced the charges had been laid against Archie Gilbert McKay, following an investigation involving the OPP, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Police Service, Office of the Fire Marshal and Office of the Chief Coroner.

McKay is being held in custody and is expected to appear in a Kenora court on Wednesday.

