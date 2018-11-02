Charge dropped in Cumming Street homicide

One of the four people accused in a Thunder Bay homicide has had his charge dropped, police said Friday.

Roger Donald McKay, 34, had been facing a charge of first-degree murder in relation to a homicide that took place at an apartment in the 200 block of Cumming Street this week.

Police said the ongoing investigation has led to the charge against McKay being dropped, and he was released unconditionally on Thursday.

Three other people — Marlene Lou Kwandibens, 37, Terryl Nicole Irene Michon, 21, and Darren Steven Oombash, 24, all of Thunder Bay — all still face charges of first-degree murder, and remain in custody.

The victim has been identified as Ashley Chantal McKay, 25, of Thunder Bay. A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto, but the date wasn't provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.