Man accused of first-degree murder in 2019 Thunder Bay homicide back in court next week

One of the three people charged with first-degree murder in a 2019 homicide in Thunder Bay is due back in court next week.

Marshall Hardy-Fox is scheduled to next appear in Thunder Bay court on June 9. Court documents show he's scheduled to enter a plea.

Hardy-Fox is one of three people charged in the death of Lee Chiodo, whose body was found in the Mission Marsh area on Feb. 24, 2019.

The other two accused in the case, David Hui and Musab Khamis Saboon, are both next due in court on Oct. 28, 2021, for trial confirmation hearings. Their matters will then be up in trial scheduling/assignment court on Dec. 2, 2021.

All three were arrested in March 2019.

Hui was arrested March 2 in the Academy area of Thunder Bay, while Hardy-Fox turned himself in to police on March 3.

Saboon, who's from Kitchener, turned himself in to Waterloo police on March 5, after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, and was then brought back to Thunder Bay.