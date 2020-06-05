Skip to Main Content
Third person arrested over murder of B.C. man, 29 at Midtown Inn in Thunder Bay, Ontario
Thunder Bay

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested and charged a third person in connection with the murder of a British Columbia man at the Midtown Inn, a city hotel.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man and 16-year-old from Toronto also facing second degree murder charges

Thunder Bay police have charged a third person in connection with a murder at the Midtown Inn. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Police were initially called to the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street at about 10:20 p.m. on May 30 with reports of a disturbance and seriously-injured male.

Responding officers located the victim, and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Paul Winnifred Vivier of Victoria, B.C.

On Friday, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced in a written release that they had arrested 19-year-old Seandi Clarke-Noel of Whitby, Ont.

Clarke-Noel has been charged with second-degree murder, and possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking; police said the drug charges were the result of an investigation into a separate incident.

He appeared in court on Friday, and was remanded into custody.

Clarke-Noel is the third person charged over Vivier's death.

Earlier, police charged Denis Terry Bernard, 36, and a 16-year-old male from Toronto with second-degree murder.

The 16-year-old can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim and the three accused were all known to each other, police said.

