Third person arrested over murder of B.C. man, 29 at Midtown Inn in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested and charged a third person in connection with the murder of a British Columbia man at a city hotel.

Police were initially called to the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street at about 10:20 p.m. on May 30 with reports of a disturbance and seriously-injured male.

Responding officers located the victim, and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Paul Winnifred Vivier of Victoria, B.C.

On Friday, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced in a written release that they had arrested 19-year-old Seandi Clarke-Noel of Whitby, Ont.

Clarke-Noel has been charged with second-degree murder, and possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking; police said the drug charges were the result of an investigation into a separate incident.

He appeared in court on Friday, and was remanded into custody.

Clarke-Noel is the third person charged over Vivier's death.

Earlier, police charged Denis Terry Bernard, 36, and a 16-year-old male from Toronto with second-degree murder.

The 16-year-old can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim and the three accused were all known to each other, police said.