Police have made a second arrest and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, as they continue to investigate the murder of a 40-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man.

Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, of Thunder Bay turned himself into the Thunder Bay Police Service (TPBS) on Sunday evening.

In a media release Monday, the TPBS police said Hardy-Fox has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Lee Chiodo, 40, whose body was found Feb. 24 on Mission Island.

Hardy-Fox appeared in court Monday morning, and was remanded in custody.

Police have also charged 47-year-old David Hui of Thunder Bay with first-degree murder and kidnapping over Chiodo's death.

Canada-wide warrant issued

Hui was arrested on Saturday evening — no details about his arrest have been provided — and remains in custody.

Meanwhile, police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Musab Khamis Saboon, 27, of Kitchener, Ontario.

Saboon is also wanted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and police are advising members of the public not to approach or confront him.

Anyone with information about Saboon's whereabouts is asked to contact police or call 911.