Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police make second arrest in murder of Lee Chiodo

Thunder Bay, Ont., police make second arrest in murder of Lee Chiodo

Police have made a second arrest and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, as they continue to investigate the murder of a 40-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man.

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for third suspect

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 27-year-old Musab Khamis Saboon of Kitchener. Saboon is wanted in connection with the murder of Lee Chiodo, 40, whose body was found Feb. 24 on Mission Island. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Police have made a second arrest and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, as they continue to investigate the murder of a 40-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man.

Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, of Thunder Bay turned himself into the Thunder Bay Police Service (TPBS) on Sunday evening.

In a media release Monday, the TPBS police said Hardy-Fox has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Lee Chiodo, 40, whose body was found Feb. 24 on Mission Island.

Hardy-Fox appeared in court Monday morning, and was remanded in custody.

Police have also charged 47-year-old David Hui of Thunder Bay with first-degree murder and kidnapping over Chiodo's death.

Canada-wide warrant issued

Hui was arrested on Saturday evening — no details about his arrest have been provided — and remains in custody.

Meanwhile, police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Musab Khamis Saboon, 27, of Kitchener, Ontario.

Saboon is also wanted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and police are advising members of the public not to approach or confront him.

Anyone with information about Saboon's whereabouts is asked to contact police or call 911.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us