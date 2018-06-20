Thunder Bay municipal election race grows

Some familiar names have entered the 2018 Thunder Bay municipal election race.

Two sitting councillors have thrown their hats in, seeking re-election — Joe Virdiramo has registered in the Westfort ward, and Aldo Ruberto will once again run at-large, the city clerk's office said.

Diane Armstrong has also entered the at-large race, while Orville Santa is seeking a return to council chambers in the McKellar ward.

Meanwhile, in the trustee races Marg Arnone is seeking a Lakehead District School Board trustee seat, and Robert Martinie is running for trustee with Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boreales.

Candidates have until July 27 to register. The municipal election will take place on Oct. 22.