Thunder Bay didn't quite top its record when it comes to the number of candidates vying for office in a municipal election but this year's list does come close, says John Hannam, the clerk of the northwestern Ontario city.

In total, 101 candidates are registered as candidates for seats on Thunder Bay City Council or as trustees for the city's school boards.

Overall, Thunder Bay's list of candidates rivals those of larger Ontario municipalities such as Guelph and Barrie, Hannam said.

"We have the same number of candidates as Windsor, which is twice our size," he said. "And almost as many candidates as London, which is three-and-a-half times our size; they have 116 candidates."

Hannam said while it's not the biggest group he's seen, this year's list of candidates is definitely longer than usual.

120 people ran for Thunder Bay office in 2003

"It's higher than the last couple of election cycles," Hannam said, adding those elections saw candidate numbers in the low-to-mid 80s.

"But back in 2003, we had 120 candidates, which I think was our highest," Hannam said. "So 101 is higher than we've seen more recently, but not the highest overall."

The race for mayor includes 11 candidates, while 26 people have their hopes set on one of five councillor-at-large seats.

Hannam said both of those races also have a higher-than-normal number of candidates.

To his knowledge, this is the largest pool of mayoral candidates Thunder Bay has ever seen, while the average number of at-large candidates is about 20, Hannam said.

Crowded candidate field could prove challenging

Hannam also noted the trustee races for the two English school boards — the Lakehead District School Board and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board — also include more candidates than usual.

There are 18 people seeking one of the eight public board seats, while 16 are running for the six Catholic board seats.

The crowded field could prove challenging for candidates, one former local politician said.

"We can say that there is a bit of a resurgence in people who care about their community," said Ken Boshcoff, who spent 16 years as a ward and at-large councillor (1979 to 1997) and six years as the city's mayor (1997-2003).

Boshcoff was also the Liberal MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River from 2004 to 2008.

'Extremely difficult' race for candidates with no experience

"The past four years have been probably one of the roughest the community has seen," he said. "I think people are rising to the occasion," said Boshcoff, who is not running in this year's municipal election.

However, the numbers could make it difficult for a candidate to stand out, Boshcoff said, "unless you've been involved in the community and already have a base of people who know what your skills are."

"To try and break in with that many [candidates] without a track record will be extremely difficult," he said.

Former Thunder Bay mayor and councillor Ken Boshcoff, who's not running this year, says the number of people registered for the upcoming municipal election could be a challenge for candidates. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Boshcoff also noted things could be even more difficult for candidates who are making their first run for council in the mayoral or at-large races. Boshcoff himself started as Northwood ward councillor, and said the learning curve was steep.

"Unless they have some other credibility in terms of leadership and decision-making, it's going to be very difficult to convince the public that you're ready to [be mayor or a councillor-at-large]," he said. "It's an apprenticeship, and as we've seen in some cities across the country, that if you don't have experience in governance or managing, you're talking to 12 other strong-minded, hard-willed people who have their own agendas, too."

"You have to formulate those into one, unified thing for the city. Not simple if you don't have a background."

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 22.