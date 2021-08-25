More than 50 Thunder Bay residents vying for council seats in 2022
Candidates had until Friday afternoon to file papers
Thunder Bay, Ont.'s slate of candidates for this fall's municipal election has been finalized, with more than 50 people hoping to win a seat on council.
The nomination period for this fall's election formally closed at 2 p.m. ET Friday, and there are guaranteed to be some new faces in council chambers, as several current councillors have elected not to seek another term.
The largest race is for at-large councillor, with 24 people in the running for five seats. Five people are hoping to be the city's next mayor, replacing Bill Mauro who previously announced he wouldn't seek re-election.
However, some races didn't draw much attention at all. Only two candidates, for example, have filed to run in the McIntyre Ward, while three are running in Current River.
As of Friday, the following people had submitted their nomination papers:
Mayor
- Gary Mack
- Robert Szczepanski
- Peng You
- Clint Harris
- Ken Boshcoff
At Large
- Kasey (Taylor) Etreni
- Iqbal Khan (IQ)
- Adetunde (Ade) Ogunberu
- Marilyn Cully
- Brian Joseph Phillips
- Dino Menei
- Mark Bentz
- Stephen Margarit
- Jim Mauro
- Matthew Villella
- Brian Tsubouchi
- Shane Judge
- Shelby Ch'ng
- Dan Courtney
- Trevor Giertuga
- Rob Barrett
- Donnalee Morettin
- Bob Hupka
- Tracey MacKinnon
- James Glavish
- Rajni Agarwal
- Adelina Pecchia
- Allan Mihalcin
- Robert Girardin
Current River
- Andrew Foulds
- Andy Wolff
- Duff Stewart
Red River
- Jason Veltri
- James Dean Marsh
- Michael Zussino
- Katherine Suutari
- Brad Ford
- Martin Rukavina
McKellar
- Lori Paras
- Brian Hamilton
- Stephanie Danylko
- Cory Bagdon
McIntyre
- Albert Aiello
- Brent A. Boyko
Northwood
- Bill Dell
- Dominic Pasqualino
- Chris Krumpholz
- Syed Kabir
- Mike Maher
Westfort
- Alan D. Corbett
- John Collins
- David Tommasini
- Kristen Oliver
Neebing
- Shaun Kennedy
- Debra Halvorsen
- Greg Johnsen
- Yuk-Sem Won
- Basil Lychowyd
- Brad DesRochers
Friday at 2 p.m. was also the deadline for school board trustee candidates, with the following people having filed their papers:
English Public School Board
- George Saarinen
- Leah Vanderwey
- Trudy Tuchenhagen
- Donica LeBlanc
- Gary Johnson
- Ahsanul Habib
- Ron Oikonen
- Ellen Chambers
- Ryan Sitch
- Kelly Fettes
- Pat Johansen
- Iain MacRae
- Paul David Sequeira
- Gary Christian
English Separate School Board
- Matt Pearson
- Lawrence Badanai
- Anthony Foglia
- Francis Veneruz
- Tony Pucci
- Tony Romeo
- Eleanor Ashe
- Adam Shaen
- Dina McFarlane
- Leanne Fonso
- Gloria Gabrijelcic
French Public School Board
- Anne-Marie Gelineault
French Separate School Board
- Claudette Gleeson
- Elode Grunerud
- Angele Desbiens
- Donald Pelletier
While the nomination period has closed, there is still a chance the list of candidates could change.
According to the city's Thunder Bay Votes 2022 site, the city clerk must still go through the nomination papers, to ensure each candidate is qualified and the nomination complies with the Municipal Elections Act.
Under the act, the clerk must complete that task by 4 p.m. Monday.
The 2022 municipal election will take place on Monday, Oct. 24.