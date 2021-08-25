More than 50 Thunder Bay residents vying for council seats in 2022

Thunder Bay, Ont.'s slate of candidates for this fall's municipal election has been finalized, with more than 50 people hoping to win a seat on council.

The nomination period for this fall's election formally closed at 2 p.m. ET Friday, and there are guaranteed to be some new faces in council chambers, as several current councillors have elected not to seek another term.

The largest race is for at-large councillor, with 24 people in the running for five seats. Five people are hoping to be the city's next mayor, replacing Bill Mauro who previously announced he wouldn't seek re-election.

However, some races didn't draw much attention at all. Only two candidates, for example, have filed to run in the McIntyre Ward, while three are running in Current River.

As of Friday, the following people had submitted their nomination papers:

Mayor

Gary Mack

Robert Szczepanski

Peng You

Clint Harris

Ken Boshcoff

At Large

Kasey (Taylor) Etreni

Iqbal Khan (IQ)

Adetunde (Ade) Ogunberu

Marilyn Cully

Brian Joseph Phillips

Dino Menei

Mark Bentz

Stephen Margarit

Jim Mauro

Matthew Villella

Brian Tsubouchi

Shane Judge

Shelby Ch'ng

Dan Courtney

Trevor Giertuga

Rob Barrett

Donnalee Morettin

Bob Hupka

Tracey MacKinnon

James Glavish

Rajni Agarwal

Adelina Pecchia

Allan Mihalcin

Robert Girardin

Current River

Andrew Foulds

Andy Wolff

Duff Stewart

Red River

Jason Veltri

James Dean Marsh

Michael Zussino

Katherine Suutari

Brad Ford

Martin Rukavina

McKellar

Lori Paras

Brian Hamilton

Stephanie Danylko

Cory Bagdon

McIntyre

Albert Aiello

Brent A. Boyko

Northwood

Bill Dell

Dominic Pasqualino

Chris Krumpholz

Syed Kabir

Mike Maher

Westfort

Alan D. Corbett

John Collins

David Tommasini

Kristen Oliver

Neebing

Shaun Kennedy

Debra Halvorsen

Greg Johnsen

Yuk-Sem Won

Basil Lychowyd

Brad DesRochers

Friday at 2 p.m. was also the deadline for school board trustee candidates, with the following people having filed their papers:

English Public School Board

George Saarinen

Leah Vanderwey

Trudy Tuchenhagen

Donica LeBlanc

Gary Johnson

Ahsanul Habib

Ron Oikonen

Ellen Chambers

Ryan Sitch

Kelly Fettes

Pat Johansen

Iain MacRae

Paul David Sequeira

Gary Christian

English Separate School Board

Matt Pearson

Lawrence Badanai

Anthony Foglia

Francis Veneruz

Tony Pucci

Tony Romeo

Eleanor Ashe

Adam Shaen

Dina McFarlane

Leanne Fonso

Gloria Gabrijelcic

French Public School Board

Anne-Marie Gelineault

French Separate School Board

Claudette Gleeson

Elode Grunerud

Angele Desbiens

Donald Pelletier

While the nomination period has closed, there is still a chance the list of candidates could change.

According to the city's Thunder Bay Votes 2022 site, the city clerk must still go through the nomination papers, to ensure each candidate is qualified and the nomination complies with the Municipal Elections Act.

Under the act, the clerk must complete that task by 4 p.m. Monday.

The 2022 municipal election will take place on Monday, Oct. 24.