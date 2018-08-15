Police arrest man found in Jeep that wasn't his

A 31-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont., is facing multiple charges after an incident involving a vehicle in Thunder Bay.

Police were called to a business in the 300 block of Water Street just after 9 a.m. on Monday, the Thunder Bay Police Service said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Officers found the 31-year-old man being held on the ground for being in a staff member's Jeep in the parking lot, police said.

The man had allegedly stolen a truck from the Banning Street area around 9 a.m. that morning and driven it to the Water Street location, where he exited the stolen truck and was seen going into the Jeep.

The owner of the Jeep was assaulted by the suspect while trying to restrain him before police arrived, police said.

Police escorted the suspect to hospital after they determined he needed medical attention for a possible drug related issue, police said.

He was taken to the police station around 5:30 p.m. after receiving medical attention.

The 31-year-old was charged with multiple offences including operating a motor vehicle while being impaired, assault with a weapon, and theft under $5000.