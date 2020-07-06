50-year-old man charged in Mud River homicide

A 50-year-old man from Whitesand First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place Friday in Mud River, Ont., OPP said.

Armstrong OPP received a report of an assault at a residence in Mud River — which police said is located about 35 kilometres east of Armstrong, and accessible only by CN train or snow machine — on Thursday.

Police and paramedics responded and located a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as 27-year-old Lance Wanakamik of Whitesand First Nation.

The 50-year-old accused was located and arrested at the scene, as well, and taken to the Armstrong OPP detachment. He is has been charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.