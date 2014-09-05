Thunder Bay's SilverCity theatre reopening

Thunder Bay film buffs will have more opportunities to catch a movie on the big screen starting Friday.

Thunder Bay's SilverCity theatre is reopening, with 11 films being screened throughout the day.

However, the experience will be different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineplex, the owner of the theatre, said all theatres and high-traffic areas will be cleaned regularly, and employees will wear personal protective equipment.

Reserved seating will be in effect for all screenings, and theatre capacity and concessions will be limited.

Showtimes will be spread out, and physical distancing measures will be in place.

The selection of films is varied, and includes recent releases like Bloodshot and Sonic the Hedgehog alongside classics like Ghostbusters and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

Big-screen options

But SilverCity isn't the only option for big-screen movies in Thunder Bay, with Boomer's Drive In and Interstellar Outdoor Cinema both continuing to operate.

Tony Di Paolo, CEO of Grand Slam Entertainment, which owns Boomer's Drive-In - as well as the Thunder Bay Border Cats - said the SilverCity reopening would have likely posed a problem for Boomer's had it happened a couple of weeks ago.

"We were considered a pop-up drive-in, so we would have been cut off [from] the supply of movies with SilverCity opening," Di Paolo said. "But we moved recently to a commercial status of a drive-in, which means we deal directly with movie studios, and not a middleman broker."

"There have been a lot of pop-ups due to [COVID-19] across Canada, so that's meant a lot of competition for movie theatres," he said. "So, the movie theatres talked to the studios and kind of made a deal with them that, if they reopened, they would like the pop-ups not to be able to have films."

Interstellar will also continue to operate, a spokesperson said.

The drive-in is located in the Municipality of Neebing, and meets a requirement that pop-up drive-ins be a certain distance from the nearest commercial theatre.