Movie Nights in Thunder Bay kicks of with Lego Ninjago and Peter Rabbit

Before the warm summer nights turn into cool fall evenings, the City of Thunder Bay is once again hosting another month of movie nights on the waterfront starting this Friday, August 17.

The first movie night of the month will kick off with the showing of The Lego Ninjago Movie on Friday night, followed by Peter Rabbit on Saturday.

Everyone in the city is invited to come to Marina Park for this free event.

The film will start just after sunset at approximately 9:30 p.m and food vendors will be on site to provide snacks during the movie.

Make sure to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy the movie on the big screen overlooking Lake Superior and be sure to come early to get a good seat.

Event sponsors, local community groups and the craft and activity stations will also be available for movie-goers.

Movie nights will be held every Friday and Saturday nights until September 1.