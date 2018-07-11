Thunder Bay fire crews rescue two women trapped on Mount McKay

Two women in their late teens are safe after being stuck on the north face of Mount McKay on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Service said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 10, when two women were unable to descend from a climb on the mountain.

According to a release on Wednesday, the pair were stuck on the north face of the mountain where the trail footing is loose shale.

One of two high angle rescue stations were used to descend down to the climbers from the lookout level and harness them with ropes to assist them down the incline.

The other one helped bring the hikers down safely to ground level.

Fire crews said no one was injured during the rescue effort.