Officials at the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board (KPDSB) say they will be working collaboratively with the Windigo First Nations Council (WFNC) to help Indigenous students get the social, emotional and academic educational opportunities needed to reach their personal and educational goals.

A memorandum of understanding between the two organizations was signed on Thursday in Winnipeg during the tribal council's chiefs meeting, according to a written release from the school board.

"We are pleased that we will be working in partnership with the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board to ensure the success of all WFNC students," the council's chief executive officer and council chair, Frank McKay, was quoted as saying in the release.

Some of the priority areas included in the memorandum are:

Student Support Services : Supporting students socially and emotionally to make sure they have the support services they need to go to school while living away from home;

: Supporting students socially and emotionally to make sure they have the support services they need to go to school while living away from home; Independent Education Plans: Supporting students in the form of strategies and professional mentorship so that students with special needs can be identified and an education plan catered to them is developed;

Supporting students in the form of strategies and professional mentorship so that students with special needs can be identified and an education plan catered to them is developed; Curriculum: Developing curriculums and implementation strategies to enhance the inclusion and integration of First Nations history, culture, perspective and language for all students in both First Nation and provincially operated schools;

Developing curriculums and implementation strategies to enhance the inclusion and integration of First Nations history, culture, perspective and language for all students in both First Nation and provincially operated schools; Professional Development: Developing strategies to facilitate cross-cultural training and professional development for educators in the provincial education system;

Developing strategies to facilitate cross-cultural training and professional development for educators in the provincial education system; Communication: Improve communication between provincially funded public schools in Ontario and the First Nations schools;

"After three years of meetings and negotiations, the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board has proudly signed the official memorandum of understanding with Windigo First Nations Council," the school board's director of education, Sean Monteith said in Thursday's statement.

"Keewatin-Patricia will now proudly add Windigo to its successful Indigenous partnerships that will improve the lives of children."