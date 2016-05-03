Motorcycle training returning to Thunder Bay

After waiting for several months, people in northwestern Ontario will soon be able to take a popular motorcycle training course based in Thunder Bay.

"It really is a relief," said Greg Stein, the president and chief instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Training Organization North Western Ontario.

"Because we know that this is a necessity for the folks in the region because we want them to be safe riders."

The organization would usually start welcoming students in May, Stein said. However, they had to put the brakes on this year's season due to COVID-19.

That's meant that many prospective riders have had to put their plans on hold. The course isn't mandatory to obtain a license, he explained, but it is one way to do it. It also helps with obtaining insurance.

Long waitlist

People come from all over the region to take the Thunder Bay course, which is "the only MTO authorized provider of motorcycle training from the Manitoba border through to Sault Ste. Marie," Stein said.

About 75 people were already registered for the course when the pandemic put things on hold, he said, and between 150 and 200 people are on a waitlist.

"And we know there a lot more out there that want to get in on the training."

To deal with the backlog, Stein said they'll be running courses during the week, as well as on weekends. They also plan to stretch the season into the early fall.

New location

When courses resume on July 31, they'll also be happening at a new location.

The training program was previously housed at Confederation College, which also ran the program until 2015. After the college stopped offering the course, the training organization stepped up to fill the gap.

The organization is now in the process of moving to a new spot on Vibert Road in Oliver Paipoonge. It will house classroom space, and "about 14,000 square metres of asphalt," where practical training can take place.

Stein said there is plenty of work to be done to prepare the space before students return at the end of the month, but he's looking forward to having them back.

"It's pretty neat to see someone that has never sat on a motorcycle and be very tentative on the Friday night or during the classroom session, and then by the end of Sunday they're riding around on a motorcycle with a grin that you couldn't take off with a wire brush," he said.

"So it's pretty cool."