Motorcyclist in Thunder Bay hospital ICU after crash Monday morning

One person was seriously injured Monday morning when a pick-up truck and motorcycle collided shortly before 10 a.m. at the corner of Fort William Road and Queen Street in Thunder Bay on Monday.

The driver of the motorcycle is in the intensive care unit at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, police in the northwestern Ontario city stated in a written release.

Police said the truck was heading north on Fort William Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Queen Street. The motorcyclist was leaving a parking lot and about to travel south on Fort William Road.

The roadway was closed while the police traffic unit investigated, but has since been reopened.