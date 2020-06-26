Neebing woman killed in motorcycle crash: OPP

A 57-year-old Neebing woman was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash near Little Norway Road, OPP said.

The deceased has been identified by police as Sonya Matson.

Officers responded to the crash at about 9:25 p.m.

In a media release, police said the motorcycle left the road on a turn, and entered a ditch.

Matson was conscious at the scene, police said, but collapsed when paramedics arrived.

She was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where she was pronounced deceased.

Matson was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.