Two people from Winnipeg in hospital following northwestern Ontario motor vehicle collision

Two people from Winnipeg are in hospital following a motor vehicle collision on Monday in northwestern Ontario.

Marathon OPP say the crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Highway 17, about one kilometre east of Highway 614.

A westbound SUV left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle struck a rock cut head-on, causing it to vault across the roadway and come to rest against a rock cut in the eastbound ditch, OPP said.

The 80-year-old male driver and 78-year-old female passenger, both from Winnipeg, were trapped in the vehicle. They were extracted by the Manitouwadge and Marathon fire departments.

Both of the occupants sustained what police called "major" injuries, and were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation, OPP said.