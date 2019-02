Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are reminding people to use caution when driving on city streets after a "significant increase in motor vehicle collisions" this past week.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, some melting of the snow, followed by extreme cold has made roads and streets more slippery.

Those conditions combined with reduced visibility because of higher than normal snow banks and people not properly clearing their windshields before driving has led to many of the collisions, police stated.

"It is never the snow bank that caused you to pull out in front of an oncoming vehicle, the windshield's fault for not letting you see through the ice on it or the road's fault for being slippery after a snow storm," Sgt. Gordon Snyder said.

The majority of these collisions are caused by driver error, and therefore preventable, police pointed out.

Officers are reminding people to drive according to road conditions, to properly clear their windshields before driving and not to proceed onto the road if they cannot clearly see whether or not a vehicle is approaching.

"It is always the driver's responsibility to ensure they are in control of their motor vehicle," said Snyder.