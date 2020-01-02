Thunder Bay, Ont., Mother charged with murder for death of 11-year-old

Police in Thunder Bay say the victim of the city's New Year's Day homicide was an 11-year-old boy, and his mother is charged with murder.

Thunder Bay police on Thursday released the age of the victim, who they say was involved in an altercation with his mother, Courtney Marie Labelle, and a 59-year-old man who was also injured.

Labelle is charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police had been called to the home on the 200 block of Victoria Avenue around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where the youth victim was found. The boy was taken to hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead.

The 59-year-old victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has been treated and released from hospital.

Labelle appeared in court on Wednesday and remains in custody, with a future appearance date scheduled for Jan. 8.

Police are still holding the scene and an autopsy is expected to take place in Toronto this weekend.