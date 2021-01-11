Most students in Fort Frances will not return to school today

Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Fort Frances this weekend, and in collaboration with school board partners, the Medical Officer of Health for the Northwestern Health Unit, Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, is recommending that Fort Frances area schools delay in person learning for an additional two week period, January 11-15 and January 18-22.

According to a media release issued Sunday, the Medical Officer of Health issued instructions to schools and school boards within the municipality of Fort Frances under the Ontario Regulations 82/20 Section 2(2) (or as current), of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020, S.O.2020, c.17.

The school boards must delay the provision of in-person teaching or instructions to students who attend school in the municipality of Fort Frances until at least January 25, 2021. They must also delay the reopening of schools where most of the staff are residents of Fort Frances.

However, an exception is being made for in-person instruction to students with special education needs who cannot be

accommodated through remote learning and who wish to attend in-person instruction.

The following schools are affected:

St. Mary's School

Our Lady of the Way School - Stratton

J.W. Walker Public School

Robert Moore School

Donald Young School

Fort Frances Intermediate School and High School

Crossroads Public School - Devlin

Mine Centre Public School – Mine Centre

Seven Generations Secondary School

The delay will not apply to other schools that are not listed above or are not in the municipality of Fort Frances, and these instructions do not apply to day cares.

In Sunday's release, the Northwestern Health Unit acknowledged that this is a significant disruption to families in Fort Frances, but said the numbers seen this weekend in the community can't be ignored. The health unit said the risk of COVID-19 is very real, there is evidence of community transmission, and keeping these schools in virtual learning at this time can reduce the risk of further infections.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young-Hoon said, "We continue to monitor the situation in other communities and will take additional measures as necessary."

People are being asked to continue to take all steps to limit close contact with those outside of your household, wear a

mask, wash your hands, and practice physical distancing.