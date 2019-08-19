More buzzing, more bites: mosquito numbers up in Thunder Bay area this year

The cool, wet spring has led to an increase in one of the most-annoying aspects of Thunder Bay summers: mosquitoes.

"We've been collecting mosquitoes at 12 traps from 12 locations," said Ken Deacon, coordinator of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's vector-borne disease program.

"This year, our first week of trapping, which was last week, we obtained 3,081 mosquitoes, which is about twice as many as the previous three years," Deacon said.

It remains to be seen, however, if this year will top the region's worst year for mosquitoes. That was in 2017, when about 34,000 mosquitoes were captured in a dozen traps over the course of nine weeks, Deacon said.

The first week of trapping in 2017, in fact, produced about double the number of mosquitoes that were collected last week, he said.

Deacon said there are two types of mosquito being encountered in the area.

"One is the group of species that overwinter as adults," he said. "If it's a really cold winter with very little snow, then a lot of them will die."

However, given how cold and snowy winter was, those mosquitoes "probably survived quite well," Deacon said.

"The other factor is that, with a lot of snow, there's a lot of pools in the springtime — temporary pools," he said. "And there are different mosquito species that will lay their eggs last year in areas that they can detect that will be flooded in the springtime."

"These temporary pools warm up fairly quickly, the larvae complete development," Deacon said. "That's the group of mosquitoes that are really abundant right now."

The good news, Deacon said, is there is a very low risk of West Nile virus in the region this year.

"In this first week of trapping, there were no mosquitoes that [are] the primary vectors for West Nile virus, the ones that transmit the disease from the birds to humans," he said. "That's good news for us."

But that's not unusual. Deacon said the health unit has been monitoring mosquitoes for 20 years, and in that time, there have only been two West Nile cases in the region, and one of those, he said, was travel-related.

Of course, mosquito bites are still a problem.

"Some individuals react really badly to the saliva," Deacon said. "It's supposed to be an anesthetic. And for most of us, it is."

"For some individuals, they react really poorly, and they get itchy, they scratch it, it gets a secondary infection," he said. "And by the end of the summer, it looks like you've got some sort of horrible skin disease. But that's just the allergic reaction, which is uncomfortable.

'The habitat is inundated'

But as annoying as they can be for humans, the number of mosquitoes is good news for the various predators that feed on them.

"When there's an abundance of mosquitoes, then the natural predators are going to be very happy about that," he said. "And there are lots of organisms that do feed on mosquitoes."

Those predators include dragonflies, various birds and bats, a species of tree frog, fish, and turtles.

"It's just that there are so many mosquitoes," Deacon said. "The habitat is inundated right now."

But, Deacon, said, things could be worse: in Winnipeg, for example, a single trap can collect up to about 17,000 mosquitoes a night when things are bad.

This year, Winnipeg resumed fogging to kill mosquito larvae. It's something the city has done in the past, but the practice was limited in 2021 due to dry weather (the city did fog briefly last year, but that was due to a directive from the province of Manitoba).

"We have staff working around the clock, seven days a week," David Wade, the superintendent of Winnipeg's Insect Control Branch, told CBC News in a June interview.

The resumption of the practice was brought on due to high temperatures and heavy rains in June, which was causing concern about a possible surge in the city's mosquito population.